PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India’ event in Lucknow tomorrow

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ conference-cum-expo on Tuesday (October 5) at 10:30 am in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

PM will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and will also interact virtually with beneficiaries of the scheme, the PMO said in a statement on Monday.

“He will inaugurate 75 Urban Development Projects of Uttar Pradesh under Smart Cities Mission and AMRUT, flag off 75 buses under FAME-II for seven cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Jhansi and Ghaziabad, and release a Coffee Table Book encompassing 75 projects implemented under various Flagship Missions of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,” said the PMO.

PM Modi will also announce the setting up of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.

“Union Defence Minister, Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister, along with Governor and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will be present on the occasion,” said the PMO.

The Conference-cum-Expo is being organised by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) from October 5 to 7 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

All States/UTs are expected to participate in the Conference-cum-Expo. The Conference-cum-Expo will be open for public for two days – from October 6 to 7.

