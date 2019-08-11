close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate permanent lighting in Parliament House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it at around 7:15 pm on Tuesday.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate permanent lighting in Parliament House
Pic courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: Giving a new ambience and aesthetics to the nation's biggest temple of democracy - Parliament - its exterior has been installed with permanent colourful lights ahead of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it at around 7:15 pm on Tuesday.

Lok Sabha Speaker, Vice Chairman of Rajya Sabha, cabinet minister and MPs will be present on the occasion.

These LED lights frequently change its colour making the Parliament House look more grandeur.

Live TV

Earlier, similar such light has been installed in South Block and North Block. The LED lights used are environment-friendly and electricity saving lights. 

These lights are also installed in Parliament library and Parliament Annexure building. In total 875 lights are installed for beautification.

The lighting installed in the Parliament House will be permanent.

Earlier, the Parliament House was decorated on special occasions such as on Independence Day, Republic Day and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, but now it has been installed with permanent lights.

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiParliamentParliament LED lighting
Next
Story

CBSE hikes exam fees for SC, ST students from Rs 50 to Rs 1200

Must Watch

PT2M29S

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in an exclusive conversation with Zee News