PM Modi to interact with all CMs today, may discuss lockdown exit plan

As the nationwide coronavirus lockdown 3.0 is set to end on May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories via video conference on Monday (May 11) at 3 pm, the Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday.

"PM Narendra Modi to hold the 5th meeting via video-conference with state Chief Ministers tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

It is expected that during the intereaction with the chief ministers, PM Modi will review the progress made by different states in containing coronavirus COVID-19 disease while restarting economic activities gradually in a phased manner.

The prime minister may also discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown and will take feedback from states on further easing restrictions on economic activities. Discussions are also expected to take place on tackling the coronavirus pandemic in containment zones.

Apart from PM Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan along some other senior officials are expected to attend the all-important meeting.

This will be the fifth meeting of the PM Modi with the Chief Ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India.

On May 10, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 62,939 while fatalities rose to 2,109.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3 and later to May 17.