PM Narendra Modi to interact with CMs on April 27 to discuss graded coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown exit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with chief ministers of all states in a video conference at 10 am on Monday (April 27) to hold discussions over the ground situation of coronavirus COVID-19. The meeting is crucial as it comes at a time when the Centre and states are focusing on a graded exit from the lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Sources said that the during the meeting the prime minister will also hold talks over the issue of preparedness and testing and will he would also seek suggestions from the chief ministers of different states on how to tackle the ongoing crisis efficiently.

This will be the third video conference between the PM and chief ministers of various states. Earlier in April, the prime minister had held a similar meeting with the chief ministers and had extended the 21-day nationwide lockdown that came into force on March 25 till May 3 after consultations with them.

Notably, some relaxations in lockdown have already been provided by the Centre and the state governments in the last few days in various fields and sectors to boost economic activities and provide some relief to people. But some states wants to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that coronavirus cases come under control.

Earlier on Sunday (April 26), PM Modi said in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address that India is the middle of a war and urged everyone to remain vigilant and take precautions.

"I urge you not to get overconfident. You should in your over-enthusiasm not think that if the coronavirus has not yet reached your city, village, street or office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake. The experience of the world tells us a lot in this regard," he said. He referred to a popular Hindi idiom 'Sawdhani hati, durghatna ghati' (accident happens when caution is lowered) to stress his point.

India has so far reported 826 coronavirus deaths with a mortality rate of 3.1 per cent while world wide it is 7 per cent. The recovery rate in India has been steadily increasing and has gone up to 22% which is much better than other countries of the world. So far, in India as many as 5,913 people have been cured of the COVID-19 infection.