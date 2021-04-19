हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi to interact with doctors, pharma companies as COVID-19 cases surge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with leading doctors from across the country and with top pharma companies on the prevailing COVID-19 situation via video conferencing, officials said.

PM Narendra Modi to interact with doctors, pharma companies as COVID-19 cases surge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with leading doctors from across the country and with top pharma companies on the prevailing COVID-19 situation via video conferencing, officials said.

PM Modi will hold a meeting with the doctors from across the country at 4.30 pm and with the top pharma companies at 6 pm.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired an important meeting on the situation at 11:30 am. Though the details of the meet has not been shared officially, yet. 

PM Modi has been holding regular meetings to deal with growing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The meetings come amid a second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. Several chief ministers have complained of a shortage of essential supplies like oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir, and seeking Centre's aide.

India's total COVID-19 caseload crossed the 1.50-crore mark with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19PM Narendra Modi
Next
Story

UK PM Boris Johnson's visit to India cancelled again due to prevailing COVID-19 situation

Must Watch

PT11M37S

Full curfew can be imposed in Delhi from tonight