PM Narendra Modi to interact with doctors, pharma companies as COVID-19 cases surge

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will interact with leading doctors from across the country and with top pharma companies on the prevailing COVID-19 situation via video conferencing, officials said.

PM Modi will hold a meeting with the doctors from across the country at 4.30 pm and with the top pharma companies at 6 pm.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi chaired an important meeting on the situation at 11:30 am. Though the details of the meet has not been shared officially, yet.

PM Modi has been holding regular meetings to deal with growing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The meetings come amid a second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. Several chief ministers have complained of a shortage of essential supplies like oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir, and seeking Centre's aide.

India's total COVID-19 caseload crossed the 1.50-crore mark with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data.