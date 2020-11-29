PM Narendra Modi to interact with teams working on developing COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been keenly following the developments in regard to novel coronavirus vaccine production in India will interact with the teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine.

The Prime Minister's Office on Sunday informed that PM Modi will interact with three such teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday.

On Twitter, PMO shared: "Tomorrow, on 30th November, 2020, PM Narendra Modi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's."

The that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy's.

On Saturday, PM Modi had visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

PM Modi has stressed that India considers vaccines as not only vital to good health but also as a global good, and it is India’s duty to assist other countries, including the nations in its neighbourhood, in the collective fight against the virus, the PMO said.

The prime minister's day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens, the office said.

The three COVID vaccine candidates from Zydus Cadila, Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII) are at the third phase of trials and can begun production as early as February next year.

Chairman of Zydus Cadila Pankaj Patel recently said the company is aiming to complete the vaccine trial by March 2021 and could produce up to 100 million doses a year.

While, Covaxin, being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology, is undergoing phase-3 trials.