Lifestyle for the Environment

PM Narendra Modi to launch global initiative ‘LiFE Movement’ on 5th June

PM Modi will launch a global initiative ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement’ on 5th June, reports ANI.

PM Narendra Modi to launch global initiative 'LiFE Movement' on 5th June
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a global initiative ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement’ on 5th June 2022 at 6 PM via video conferencing. The launch will initiate ‘LiFE Global Call for Papers’ inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities & research institutions etc to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an environment conscious lifestyle. Prime Minister will also deliver keynote address during the programme.

The programme will also witness participation of Bill Gates, Co-Chairman Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Lord Nicholas Stern, Climate Economist; Prof. Cass Sunstein, Author of Nudge Theory; Aniruddha Dasgupta, CEO and President World Resources Institute; Inger Andersen, UNEP Global Head; Achim Steiner, UNDP Global Head and David Malpass, World Bank President, among others.

The idea of LiFE was introduced by the Prime Minister during the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year. The idea promotes an environment conscious lifestyle that focuses on 'mindful and deliberate utilisation' instead of 'mindless and destructive consumption'.

 

