Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to launch high throughput coronavirus COVID-19 testing facilities on July 27

These facilities will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch high throughput COVID-19 testing facilities on July 27 via video conferencing, said the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday (July 26).

Notably, these facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, resulting in controlling the spread of coronavirus.

These three high-throughput testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata.

These facilities will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day. These labs will also reduce turn-around-time and exposure of lab personnel to infectious clinical materials. 

The labs are enabled to test diseases other than coronavirus as well, and post the pandemic, will be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Mycobacterium tuberculosis, Cytomegalovirus, Chlamydia, Neisseria, Dengue, etc.

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Science & Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the event.

 

Narendra Modi Coronavirus Coronavirus news COVID-19
India records highest single-day coronavirus COVID-19 recoveries; 63.92 per cent cured so far
