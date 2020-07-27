हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi to launch 'high-throughput' COVID-19 testing facilities in three cities via video conference

 The high-throughput COVID-19 testing facilities will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day.

PM Narendra Modi to launch &#039;high-throughput&#039; COVID-19 testing facilities in three cities via video conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (July 27) will launch coronavirus testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conferencing.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the high-throughput facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening quick detection and treatment of coronavirus which will help to combat the spread of the virus.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, ''At 4:30 PM on Monday, 27th July, high-throughput COVID-19 testing facilities will be launched. These high-throughput testing facilities being set up in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata will help in further ramping up our testing capacity. 

The three high-throughput testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata.

As per report, the high-throughput facilities will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, along with Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to be a part of this inauguration event.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cases in India stands at 13,85,522, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

 

 

Coronavirus, coronavirus testing, PM Narendra Modi, ICMR
