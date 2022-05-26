हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stones for redevelopment of five railway stations in Tamil Nadu today

PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the `Light House Project - Chennai` and built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari. Redevelopment of the Railway stations project will be completed at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore, said ANI.

The project has been undertaken with a view to enhancing the convenience and comfort of the passengers through modern amenities.

Besides this, PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under the `Light House Project - Chennai` and built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

PM will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai.

The 75 km long Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a cost of over Rs 500 crore, will boost tourism in the region while the 30 km long third railway line between Tambaram - Chengalpattu, built at a cost of over Rs 590 crore, will boost suburban connection. 

 

