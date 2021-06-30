PM Narendra Modi to meet council of ministers today, likely to review COVID-19 situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Wednesday (June 30) of the Union council of ministers where he is likely to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country. Citing sources, PTI reported the PM will also review the functioning of a few ministries. The meeting which will be held virtually on Wednesday evening is expected to review the work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries.

The council meeting comes at a time when speculations about a possible cabinet expansion and reshuffle are abuzz. The meeting also becomes significant as several states have identified Delta Plus variant cases and as the threat of a possible third coronavirus wave looms large.

Last week, Modi convened a meeting with ministers of Cabinet and Minister of State rank in different groups to review the performance of their respective ministries.

On Tuesday, PM Modi held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval. His meeting with the top ministers and NSA Doval came in the backdrop of a drone attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu.

(With agency inputs)

