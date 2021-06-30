हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

PM Narendra Modi to meet council of ministers today, likely to review COVID-19 situation

The virtual meeting with the council of ministers will take place on Wednesday evening where COVID-19 review is likely on the agenda. 

PM Narendra Modi to meet council of ministers today, likely to review COVID-19 situation
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting on Wednesday (June 30) of the Union council of ministers where he is likely to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country. Citing sources, PTI reported the PM will also review the functioning of a few ministries. The meeting which will be held virtually on Wednesday evening is expected to review the work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries. 

The council meeting comes at a time when speculations about a possible cabinet expansion and reshuffle are abuzz. The meeting also becomes significant as several states have identified Delta Plus variant cases and as the threat of a possible third coronavirus wave looms large. 

Last week, Modi convened a meeting with ministers of Cabinet and Minister of State rank in different groups to review the performance of their respective ministries. 

On Tuesday, PM Modi held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval. His meeting with the top ministers and NSA Doval came in the backdrop of a drone attack on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Narendra ModiCoronavirus
Next
Story

Gujarat Board Class 10th Exams 2021: GSEB SSC results declared, know how to check

Must Watch

PT21M12S

DNA: Why is #iSupportZeeNews trending on social media?