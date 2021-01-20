PM Narendra Modi to release financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under PMAY-G today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crores to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) on Wednesday.

The event will take place around 12 noon via video conferencing. Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present on the occasion.

The assistance will include the release of the first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80,000 beneficiaries who have already availed the first installment of assistance under PMAY-G, the Prime Minister`s Office said.

At 12 noon tomorrow, 20th January, financial assistance would be provided to 6 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin in Uttar Pradesh. This is a vital scheme to fulfil our vision of ensuring ‘Housing for All.’ #GraminAwaasSabkePasshttps://t.co/n1MNUq9ZDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

It is to mention that Prime Minister had given the clarion call of "Housing for All by 2022", for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016.

So far 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh in plain areas and Rs 1.30 lakh in hilly states, North Eastern States, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, among others.

The beneficiaries of PMAY-G, in addition to the unit assistance, are also provided support of unskilled labour wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and assistance of Rs. 12,000 for construction of toilets through Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).

(With PTI Inputs)

