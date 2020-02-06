PM Narendra Modi to reply in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks for President's address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President Ram Nath Kovind's earlier address in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (February 6).

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister had on Wednesday announced the constitution of trust to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. PM Modi also used the announcement in the Lok Sabha to reach out to different sections against the backdrop of the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Live TV

Earlier, the leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, attacked the government over the NRC and CAA, saying it was a "sinister design" foiled by the people.

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses at the beginning of the Budget Session on January 31, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution "paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh".

"The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Kovind said.

"Fast-paced development of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, protecting its culture and traditions, transparent and honest administration and boosting the democracy, is among the priorities of my government," he added.

The President also said that a record two lakh Indian Muslims performed Hajj this time and India is the first country in the world where the entire process of Hajj was done digitally.

The first phase of the Budget session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.