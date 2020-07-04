PM Narendra Modi to review COVID-19 relief work by BJP units

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday (July 4) review the relief work undertaken by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) units during the nationwide lockdown period.

The presentation will be given by state party units on work done by them during the lockdown at 4 pm today. It will be telecast on NaMo app and other digital platforms.

Party's national general secretary Arun Jain, who made the announcement on Friday, asked other senior party leaders to also join the presentation.

"The core committee from every state would be presenting in front of the Prime Minister summary of their work and the PM will give feedback. It is because of his vision that the party workers from across the country were inspired to take up initiatives," Jain was quoted as saying by ANI.