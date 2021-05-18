PM Narendra Modi to visit Cyclone Tauktae-hit areas in Gujarat, Diu on May 19

New Delhi: As Cyclone Tauktae leaves behind a trail of destruction in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat and Diu on May so to take stock of the situation there, sources told Zee News.

PM Modi will conduct an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva and will also hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad later, news agency ANI confirmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu tomorrow, to review the situation & damage due to #CycloneTauktae. He will conduct an aerial survey of areas such as Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva. He will also hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad later. pic.twitter.com/sYH9MRIAk2 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae — made landfall in Gujarat at around 8.30 pm on Monday and it is the biggest storm to hit Gujarat in decades with wind speed of 155-165 kilometres per hour, gusting to 190 km/hour.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani calimed over 16,000 houses were damaged, and more than 40,000 trees and over 1,000 poles uprooted in the storm, .

At least seven people were reportedly killed in Gujarat as the storm battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction in its wake uprooting electric poles and trees, and damaging several houses and roads, before weakening, officials said on Tuesday.