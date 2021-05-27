हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cyclone Yaas

PM Modi to visit Bengal, Odisha on May 28 to take stock of Cyclone Yaas devastation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the impact of Cyclone Yaas in the affected areas of West Bengal and Odisha.

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the impact of Cyclone Yaas in the affected areas of West Bengal and Odisha.

PM Modi will visit West Bengal and Odisha on Friday and will also chair review meetings in the two states to assess the impact of the storm, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. He will also undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas in the two states, it said.

In a meeting chaired by the PM on Thursday, he directed the central and states agencies to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest, the PMO said.

The officials made a detailed presentation on various aspects of preparedness, assessment of damage and related matters.

Nearly 106 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than 1,000 people and removed more than 2,500 trees and poles that had fallen and obstructed roads, the PMO said.

Defence forces, namely the Army and the Coast Guard, also rescued marooned people, while the Navy and Air Force were on the alert, the statement read.

On Wednesday, Cyclone Yaas barreled though coastal regions of West Bengal and Odisha killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters.

Cyclone YaasCycloneIMDNarendra Modi
