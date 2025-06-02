PM Narendra Modi Unlikely To Attend G7 Summit In Canada; Read Why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the G7 summit taking place in Canada, as he has not yet received an official invitation for the event, as per media reports.

Canada will host the G7 Summit from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Prime Minister Modi has participated in the G7 Summit every year from 2019 to 2024. If the reports are accurate, then this will be the first time that PM Modi will be unable to attend the meeting of the economically most advanced group of nations.

The G7, or Group of Seven, is an intergovernmental organization comprising seven developed countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US. Although India is not a G7 member, it has been invited as a guest nation during this period due to its growing economic and geopolitical importance.

According to a TOI report, any eleventh-hour invitation is unlikely to be considered by India because of logistical constraints.

This development comes against the backdrop of strained relations between India and Canada, particularly following the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil two years ago.

Last week, Sikh separatist organizations in Canada had urged Prime Minister Carney's government not to invite Modi, citing India’s alleged unwillingness to cooperate with the investigations into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Relations between India and Canada soured after former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged in Parliament that he had "credible allegations" regarding India's involvement in Nijjar's death.

However, newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney has publicly advocated for improving ties with India and extended condolences following the Pahalgam terror attack, signaling his commitment to strengthening India-Canada relations.

On May 26, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, marking the first call between the two foreign ministers since the new Canadian government took office.

Taking to social media platform X on May 26, the EAM stated, "Appreciate the telecon with FM Anita Anand of Canada. Discussed the prospects of India-Canada ties. Wished her a very successful tenure."