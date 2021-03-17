हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi urges states to monitor COVID-19 vaccine wastage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that over 10% of the Covid-19 vaccines in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are being wasted and the situation needs to be reviewed. 

PM Narendra Modi urges states to monitor COVID-19 vaccine wastage
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (March 17) highlighted the issue of vaccine wastage and said the situation needs to be monitored in every state. 

During his virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories, PM Modi said, “The main concern is the expiry date of the vaccine. The vaccine of early expiry date should be used before that of the date after the first one. The vaccine should be used according to the date if it is used earlier, will lead to wastage. Precautions of mask, cleanliness, maintaining social and personal hygiene should be done strictly.” 

The Prime Minister said that over 10% of the Covid-19 vaccines in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are wasted and these states need to review the same. “Over 10% vaccine wastage in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Vaccine wastage in UP is almost the same. It should be reviewed in states that why vaccine wastage is happening. Monitoring must be done every evening and pro-active people should be contacted so that there's no wastage in every state,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. 

“This is wastage of a person’s right and it is not good. States should work on targeting zero wastage and it will improve the condition and it will lead to a good result,” he added. 

The PM also asked states to ramp up RT-PCR tests, increase vaccination centres while ensuring zero wastage of vaccines. 

PM Modi's statements come in the wake of Ministry of Health's press conference in which it pointed out the vaccine wastage situation. "Average COVID vaccine wastage in India is 6.5 per cent. Vaccines are invaluable commodities, their wastage has to be drastically reduced," the ministry said. 

Modi also emphasised on curbing the second peak of COVID-19 and called for “quick and decisive measures”.

“We will have to stop the emerging second peak of Coronavirus immediately. For this, we have to take quick and decisive steps,” he said. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiCOVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccineCOVID-19 vaccine wastage
Next
Story

West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto, promises five lakh jobs in one year

Must Watch

PT8M17S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day