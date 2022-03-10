PM Narendra Modi victory speech: '...Holi begins from March 10'

PM Narendra Modi today addressed Bharatiya Janata Party workers after the party's thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand. PM Narendra Modi, starting with his speech with usual 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans, thanked voters for believing in the party and voting it power in the four states again. PM Narendra Modi touched upon a number of topics in his victory speech. Here are a few takeaways:

All surveys proven wrong in Goa, Uttarakhand

PM Modi said that all exit polls have been proven wrong in Goa and Uttarakhand. "All exit polls have been proved wrong in Goa...BJP has scripted new history in Uttarakhand - for the first time a party has come for a second consecutive term in the state," PM Modi said.

Holi begins from March 10

Congratulating party workers, PM Modi said that they have proven their might. "Some party workers told me - they will celebrate Holi on March 10. They proved their pomised."

The BJP is set to return to power in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa as results for the assembly elections in the four states along with Punjab are declared on Thursday.

"I am a UPwala now"

PM Narendra Modi said that people of Uttar Pradesh have made him a UP wala through their love and affection. "People of UP have understood, they don't vote on caste lines anymore.

PM Narendra Modi "shares his concerns"

"Today, I want to share some of my concerns. Common people are involved in the development of the country, but some people are lowering the level of politics. The world praised our vaccination program but some questioned our vaccines"

PM Narendra Modi on BJP's Punjab prospects

"I can already see BJP emerging as 'A force to reckon' with', in Punjab...Our Punjab workers have made the party and our flag proud with their work in Punjab despite difficult circumstances...."