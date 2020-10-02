PM Narendra Modi wishes ‘quick recovery’ to his 'friend' Donald Trump and Melania from COVID-19

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a ‘quick recovery’ to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania after they confirmed that they have contracted COVID-19.

The PM took to Twitter and tweeted, “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health.”

PM’s response came after President Trump, in a tweet, confirmed that he and First Lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!? 74-year-old Trump tweeted.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

In a statement, Trump's physician Dr. Sean Conley said he received confirmation of the positive tests on Thursday evening.

"The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Conley said.

"The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country's greatest medical professionals and institutions," Conley said.

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” the physician added.

Trump's positive report comes just hours after his senior aide Hope Hicks was tested COVID-19 positive.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for COVID-19. Terrible! The first lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!? Trump earlier said in tweet.

Hicks, 31, is the closest aid of the president to have tested positive with coronavirus. She had travelled with the president on Air Force One early this week.

Trump, in an interview to Fox News, on Thursday night said he and the first lady spend a lot of time with her.

In the middle of the election campaign, Trump has been travelling a lot in particular in the battleground States. The development is likely to bring to standstill his hectic campaign for the November 3 presidential election.

In a statement, Judd Deere, the Deputy White House Press Secretary said that the President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.