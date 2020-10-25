PM Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath extend Maha Navami greetings to nation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 25) extended greeting of Navami which is the last day of the Navratri festival. Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped on this day.

PM Modi tweeted in Hindi saying, ''Heartiest greetings to the nation on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth form of Maa Durga Goddess Siddhidatri is worshipped. May everyone succeed at their works with the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri.''

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes to people on the occasion of Maha Navami. Taking to twitter, Yogi said, ''May all the devotees get the blessings of Ashta Siddhi,

With the blessings of Mother, the spirit of affection, equality, fraternity and harmony should spread in the world. May the grace of mother be forever. This is all I pray for. Jai Mata Siddhidatri!''

Goddess Siddhidatri signifies knowledge and wisdom, helping her devotees to attain perfection, happiness and purity of heart. Siddhi means “perfection” and Dhatri means “giver”, which means she is the Goddess of accomplishment who blesses her devotees with perfection.

On the ninth day of the Navratri, it is believed that Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasura.

Happy Maha Navami!