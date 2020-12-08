PM Narendra Modi's '9 pm 9 minute' tweet makes record; know how

As 2020 comes to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a record on micro-blogging site Twitter. Earlier in the year, when coronavirus pandemic was spreading its ugly tentacles, PM Modi had made an appeal to the people.

In April, PM Modi had asked citizens to light a lamp for 9 minutes at 9 pm as a mark of salute to the Corona Warriors. The PM had PM posted a tweet along with pictures of himself giving a salute to the COVID-19 warriors and the particular tweet has made a record.

The tweet on April 5 has become the top political tweet retweeted in India. PM Modi's tweet was retweeted over 118,000 times and is the most retweeted tweet by any politician in India in 2020. It was liked by over 513,300 people.

With the year coming to a close, Twitter is highlighting the most retweet, like and viral tweets from Twitter. Amid COVID-19, the lockdown was imposed in India in March. PM Modi addressed the nation in the first week of April. He appealed to the citizens to light lamps by turning off the lights of their houses for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5.

Following this, he himself posted a picture of lighting a lamp at his residence, in which PM Modi wrote 'Shubh Karoti Kalyanamarogya Dhansampada, ShatruBuddhivinashay Deepjyotiranmastute'. This tweet has created history.

Significantly, PM Modi is heading the list of leaders in India in terms number of followers on Twitter. He has more than 60 million followers.