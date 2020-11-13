PM Narendra Modi's call to us US President-elect Joe Biden in 'due course': India

New Delhi: The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Joe Biden will "happen in due course at a mutually convenient time", the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

PM Modi has congratulated the US president elected on his victory and appreciated his role in strengthening ties as the vice president in the Obama administration. He said, "I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights."

The PM had also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris saying "your success is pathbreaking" and a matter of "immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans."

So far Australia PM Scott Morrison, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, British PM Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German chancellor Angela Merkel have spoken to Biden to congratulate on his election victory.