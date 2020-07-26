PM Narendra Modi's clear message to Rahul Gandhi on Mann Ki Baat: Mend your ways

New Delhi: While paying tributes to the martyred soldiers on Kargil Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi quoted former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's popular speech which the latter delivered from Red Fort in 1999.

In his speech, Vajpayee had cited Mahatma Gandhi's talisman and gave it his own spin. Vajpayee had said, "Before taking any important decision we must think whether the step taken is worthy of the sacrifice made by our brave soliders."

PM Modi said this message is very relevant and that our actions should never lower the morale of our brave forces. He added that sometimes, we forward content on social media despite knowing that it is fake and this could lower the morale of the forces, their families or harm national unity.

He stated, "Nowadays, wars are not fought only on the borders, they are fought simultaneously on many fronts in the country as well, and every countryman has to decide his role therein."

These points can be linked with the recent remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has not only questioned the bravery of Indian forces, but also tried to demoralise them.

In Sunday's Mann Ki Baat, there was a subtle and not-so-subtle warning for China.

During the radio programme PM Modi recited a Sanskrit couplet which roughly translates to: "The nature of the wicked is to do enmity with everyone for no reason."

Citing Kargil as an example, PM Modi conveyed a stern warning, he said that such enmity will eventually prove costly for the 'Dusht' itself, like Kargil did in the case of Pakistan.