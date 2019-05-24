close

PM Narendra Modi's commitment to development will improve lives: Microsoft founder Bill Gates

Wishes have been pouring in for PM Modi ever since it became clear that BJP along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the general elections

Washington: Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election following the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, American business magnate Bill Gates on Friday expressed confidence in the leader`s ability to "significantly improve the lives of many."

"Congratulations @NarendraModi on a remarkable win in #IndianElections2019. Your continued commitment to improve health, nutrition, and development will significantly improve the lives of many," Gates tweeted.

Wishes have been pouring in for PM Modi ever since it became clear that BJP along with its allies had secured a thumping majority in the general elections.

US President Donald Trump, along with his deputy, advisor and several other American leaders have extended their wishes to PM Modi on his re-election.

Other business leaders who have extended their wishes to PM Modi are CISCO`s Chairman Emeritus John T. Chambers, amongst others."Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on his election victory. I believe India`s position as the world leader in economic & inclusive growth will continue under his leadership for the next 5 years. Phir Ek Bar Modi Sarkar ("One More Time, Modi Government")!" he tweeted.
 

Victory shows people have embraced Narendra Modi's vision: Pragya Thakur

