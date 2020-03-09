PM Narendra Modi's March 17 visit to Bangladesh postponed as events put-off amid COVID-19 fears

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh on March 17, 2020, to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been put off after the commemorative programmes were deferred due to detection of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday (March 9, 2020).

In response to queries regarding the visit of Prime Minister to Bangladesh, the Official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "We have received formal notification from the government of Bangladesh that a decision has been taken by them to defer the public events being organized to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the Father of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on account of the detection of cases of coronavirus in Bangladesh, and the larger global public health situation in this regard."

"The impact of this deferment applies also to the large gathering planned for March 17, at which the Prime Minister of India was invited. The government of Bangladesh has advised us that fresh dates for these commemorative events will be conveyed later," said the MEA spokesperson.

Raveesh Kumar further said, "In this context, Prime Minister's visit to Bangladesh next week at the invitation of HE Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being deferred. While expressing understanding of the circumstances that necessitate this deferment, India is ready to work with Bangladesh, as partners, to combat the spread of this disease in our shared neighbourhood."

Notably, the year-long celebrations were scheduled to open amid massive festivities at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on March 17 and were expected to be attended by several foreign dignitaries, including Prime Minister Modi.

"The planned celebrations for the Mujib Year have been rearranged in view of a worldwide outbreak of coronavirus," Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman served as the first President of Bangladesh and later as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh from April 17, 1971 until his assassination on August 15, 1975

He is considered to be the driving force behind the independence of Bangladesh and has been given the title of "Bangabandhu" (Friend of Bengal). His daughter Sheikh Hasina is the current Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh reported three cases of coronavirus. Two persons brought the disease from Italy, infecting the third one on their return home, officials said.

Modi's visit to Bangladesh was coming at a crucial time and he was expected to assuage concerns there over India's new citizenship law and the NRC.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was in Bangladesh earlier this month and during his visit he had assured Bangladesh the updation of the National Register of Citizens will have "no implications" for its people, asserting that it is a process that is "entirely internal" to the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi's visit to Brussels this month to hold a summit meeting with the European Union had also been postponed in view of the global spread of Coronavirus.

(With Agency Inputs)