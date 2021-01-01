PM Narendra Modi's special gift for EWS section on Jan 1, lays foundation stone of Light House project

RAJKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 1) laid the foundation stone for Light House Projects (LHPs) under Global Housing Technology Challenge-India (GHTC-India).

The project was launched virtually. On this occasion, Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, and Chief Ministers of Tripura, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh were also present and addressed the gathering.

Under the LHP project, the central government will be building over 1,000 houses each in six cities - Indore, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala, Lucknow and Rajkot. Houses for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are being built under the LHP project to provide shelter to the urban poor using green construction technology, a govt statement said.