PM Narndra Modi to visit Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka' s Tumakuru today

PM Narndra Modi

During the Siddaganga Mutt visit, PM Modi is slated to unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

Tumakuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Karnataka's Tumakuru and attend various events there. PM Modi`s Tumakuru visit is part of his two-day visit to Karnataka beginning January 2.

During the Siddaganga Mutt visit, PM Modi is slated to unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

Earlier, a release from his office said that the Prime Minister will offer prayers and also plant a sapling at the Mutt.

 

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries including Siddalingeshwara Swamy will be present on the occasion. 

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering. 

PM Narndra ModiSree Siddaganga MuttKarnatakaTumakuru
