PM Takes Charge: Modi Chairs Urgent Meet With Forces Chiefs, NSA Doval Over Pakistan Row
PM Modi had an extensive interaction with veterans on various issues regarding the current situation.
Trending Photos
India-Pakistan Conflict: As the India-Pakistan border continues to be on the boil after Pakistan's missile and drone attack on May 8 to target 36 locations along India’s western border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met a group of armed forces veterans.
The Prime Minister had an extensive interaction with veterans on various issues regarding the current situation. The high-level meeting saw the presence of former Air Force Chiefs, Army Chiefs, Navy Chiefs and other veterans who have extensively served the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and CDS Anil Chauhan were also present during the meeting.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high level meeting at his residence in Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also present. pic.twitter.com/kVaktYpW68 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv