INDIA-PAKISTAN CONFLICT

PM Takes Charge: Modi Chairs Urgent Meet With Forces Chiefs, NSA Doval Over Pakistan Row

PM Modi had an extensive interaction with veterans on various issues regarding the current situation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
PM Takes Charge: Modi Chairs Urgent Meet With Forces Chiefs, NSA Doval Over Pakistan Row PM Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS and chiefs of all the Armed Forces. (Photo: ANI)

India-Pakistan Conflict: As the India-Pakistan border continues to be on the boil after Pakistan's missile and drone attack on May 8 to target 36 locations along India’s western border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met a group of armed forces veterans.

The Prime Minister had an extensive interaction with veterans on various issues regarding the current situation. The high-level meeting saw the presence of former Air Force Chiefs, Army Chiefs, Navy Chiefs and other veterans who have extensively served the country. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and CDS Anil Chauhan were also present during the meeting.

 

