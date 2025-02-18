PM To Inaugurate Jadung-jankattal, Neelapani-mulingna Pass Tracks During Uttarakhand’s Mukhba Visit

Uttarkashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Jadung-Jankattal and Neelapani-Mulingna pass tracks during his visit to Mukhba, the winter seat of Gangotri Dham in Uttarkashi, on February 27, officials said.

"We believe that the inauguration of these two tracks by the prime minister will give a new dimension to adventure tourism in the Nelang and Jadung valleys," Uttarkashi District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said.

After the India-China war in 1962, areas including Nelang and Jadung valleys, were converted into a cantonment and the movement of local people and tourists was restricted.

Bisht mentioned that now a plan has been initiated to develop the area along the lines of Ladakh, based on its geographical conditions.

He also informed that under the Vibrant Village Yojana, the construction of home stays has begun in order to settle the Nelang and Jadung villages.

Meanwhile, Tourism Secretary Sachin Kurve inspected the preparations in Mukhba and Harshil on Monday for the prime minister's visit.

He directed the District Tourism Officer to decorate the entire Mukhba village, along with the Gangotri temple, with flowers for the prime minister's visit and to work in coordination with the temple committee and gram panchayat for this.

After reaching Mukhba and offering prayers at the Gangotri temple, Kurve inspected the construction of a viewpoint, painting, footpath, etc, in the village and instructed the officials to complete all work on time.

He also directed that a gift made from local handicrafts be presented to the prime minister.

The state government has started the pilgrimage to the winter residences of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, collectively known as the Char Dhams of the Garhwal Himalayas, from last year, and devotees have already begun visiting them.

The state government said that the prime minister's upcoming visit will further boost the winter pilgrimage to the Char Dhams.

Every year, in October-November, the doors of the Char Dhams are closed for the winter, after which the palanquins of the deities are brought to their winter residences, where they are worshipped. The winter worship of Maa Gangotri is held at Mukhaba, Maa Yamunotri at Kharsali, Kedarnath at Uthimath, and Badrinath at Jyotirmath.