PMGSY Drives Development In Jammu Kashmir’s Dharhal Tehsil With Roads, Bridge, Degree College

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) is significantly enhancing road connectivity in the hilly regions of Dharhal Tehsil, Rajouri.

Alongside infrastructural development, the construction of the Dharhal Bridge and the establishment of a Government Degree College are poised to stimulate local economic growth and improve educational opportunities.

Zakir Hussain, former sarpanch of Darhal, lauded the PMGSY road construction for significantly improving connectivity, enhancing local business, and reducing migration to cities.

He said, "This construction of roads is bringing a big change. It will help develop the area, benefit the people living here, and increase business. It also decreases the migration to cities."

He noted that better roads facilitate student commuting, leading to improved government school results and overall socioeconomic benefits.

"Due to road construction, the results in government schools have also improved, as it facilitates commuting, allowing students to study without tension. PMGSY has increased connectivity in the area. All the unconnected areas are now connected," the ex-Sarpanch said.

Local resident Anice Malik expressed satisfaction with the progress, stating, "Such kind of work has never been done in this area before. From the very beginning to the present, we have seen how projects come here and cannot be executed."

He added, "From degree colleges to road infrastructure, new schemes are being launched frequently, and contractors and concerned departments are smoothly executing them... We thank the government for this."

Local resident Aroofa Anjum expressed her appreciation for the recent development efforts in her area, highlighting ongoing construction of degree colleges and new roads as transformative changes she also linked these improvements to increased tourism.

"In recent times, many changes have happened in our area. New degree colleges are under construction, and new roads are being built. Due to this, tourism is increasing, which leads to more people visiting here and benefiting us. This recently built bridge is very helpful for us, especially for elderly people and school students," Anjum said.

According to a release from the Ministry of Rural Development, the Union Cabinet on September 11, 2024 approved implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana - IV (PMGSY-IV) during FY 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Under the programme, financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of 62,500 Kms road for providing new connectivity to eligible 25,000 unconnected habitations of population size 500+ in plains, 250+ in NE & Hill Sates/UTs, special category areas (Tribal Schedule V, Aspirational Districts/Blocks, Desert areas) and 100+ in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts as per Census 2011 and construction/ upgradation of bridges on the new connectivity roads.

Total outlay of this scheme will be Rs. 70,125 crores.

