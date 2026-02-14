PMO moves to Seva Teerth: Inside the new office and museum transformation, what happens to North & South Blocks?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially inaugurated Seva Teerth, the new complex for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). This transition signals the PMO's move from South Block on Raisina Hill, a sandstone building that has been central to Indian governance for nearly 80 years.

As the government shifts to a modern facility, North and South Block will be transformed into the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum. Covering 155,000 square meters, it is set to become the largest museum in the world, dedicated to India’s 5,000-year history.

A legacy in sandstone: The Baker-Lutyens era

The story of the Secretariat began in 1911 when the British Crown moved India's capital from Calcutta to Delhi. Herbert Baker, a contemporary of Edwin Lutyens, designed the North and South Blocks, which were completed in 1931.

Baker used an Indo-Saracenic Revival style, blending classical European architecture with traditional Indian elements. The buildings feature:

- Dholpur Sandstone: Distinctive red-and-cream colors.

- Indian Motifs: Intricate jaalis (lattice screens), jharokhas (overhanging balconies), and chajjas (stone eaves).

- Imperial Grandeur: Symmetrical towers inspired by Baker's earlier work on the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa.

The construction was notably marked by a disagreement; Lutyens argued unsuccessfully that Baker's Secretariat buildings were too tall and would block the view of the Viceroy’s House (now Rashtrapati Bhavan).

From imperial hub to the crucible of democracy

Initially seen by the Indian public and press in 1931 as a symbol of "White Man’s supremacy," these buildings experienced a major change after Independence in 1947.

The corridors of South Block became the office of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. At the same time, the North Block was home to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as he integrated 562 princely states. Over the years, these walls witnessed the drafting of Five-Year Plans, managing national security crises, and implementing major economic reforms.

Experts note that during the tenures of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi, the PMO became a powerful institution within these walls. The building's impressive architecture added to the "aura of power" surrounding the office.

The need for modernity: Why the shift?

Despite South Block's historical significance, former officials point out major logistical issues within the colonial-era structure. Space limits and outdated facilities, famously exemplified by the building's small lifts, became less suitable for a 21st-century administration.

"The move to Seva Teerth reflects the 'New India,'" said Sharat Chander, a former PMO information officer. "While South Block has a rich history, the country needs a modern, efficient workspace for the Prime Minister's team."

Decolonising the landscape

Political analysts and historians see this move as part of a wider effort to distance the Indian state from colonial-era symbols.

"This is an important step in embracing our own culture and identity," stated Sangit K. Ragi, a professor at Delhi University. By moving the seat of power to a new Indian facility and turning the British-built Secretariat into a national museum, the government aims to reframe Raisina Hill as a site of heritage, not imperial administration.

