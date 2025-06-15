PMO Team Visits Air India Crash Site In Ahmedabad To Oversee Relief Efforts And Investigation

A senior delegation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Dr. P. K. Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the PM Narendra Modi on Sunday, visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad to oversee relief and rescue efforts in the aftermath of the deadly incident.

Mishra's visit to B.J. Medical College in Meghani Nagar reinforced Modi’s directive to ensure swift relief, a thorough investigation, and comprehensive support for victims and their families.

During the visit, senior officials from the State Government, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and Airports Authority of India briefed him on the accident sequence and immediate response measures.

According to the release statement from PIB, he also met victims' families, observed DNA sample matching and directed authorities to provide full assistance, ensuring a seamless and compassionate process.

#AhmedabadPlaneCrash ||



PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to @PMOIndia, visits the plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviews the ongoing operations. pic.twitter.com/fBQ98M9xT1 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 15, 2025

He further interacted with injured victims and instructed hospital officials to prioritise their medical treatment and recovery.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Circuit House in Ahmedabad, Dr. Mishra highlighted the ongoing relief, rescue, and investigation efforts with senior officials from the Central and State Governments, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and Airports Authority of India.