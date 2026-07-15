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POCSO cases explained: Why do 68 out of 100 accused walk free despite strict child protection law?

POCSO conviction rate is low due to weak evidence, witnesses turning hostile and cases involving consensual relationships between teenagers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:43 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:43 AM IST
POCSO cases explained: Why do 68 out of 100 accused walk free despite strict child protection law?
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