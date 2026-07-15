/POCSO cases explained: Why do 68 out of 100 accused walk free despite strict child protection law?

New Delhi: The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was introduced in 2012 to protect children and minors from sexual abuse. The law was brought in to provide strict punishment for crimes against children. After amendments in 2019, it included the provision of the death penalty for certain serious offences.
The legislation is among the toughest criminal laws in India. In some cases, a person sentenced to life imprisonment under POCSO can spend the rest of their life behind bars. However, despite the strict provisions, a large number of POCSO cases end without conviction.
According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, nearly 68 out of 100 accused in cases where trials were completed were acquitted in 2024. Legal experts and courts say several factors contribute to the low conviction rate, including lack of evidence, witnesses turning hostile and cases involving teenage relationships.
The issue came up during a Supreme Court hearing on cases where teenage couples leave home and families later file criminal complaints under POCSO.
A division bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan observed that the age between 15 and 18 is a period of emotional development and personal changes. The court said every case involving teenagers in a relationship cannot automatically be treated as a POCSO offence.
The bench questioned how the government could prevent young couples from leaving home when their relationship is based on mutual choice.
The court also said that in some cases, parents use criminal proceedings to protect “family honour”, and eventually courts have to acquit the accused when evidence does not support the allegations.
This is not the first time the apex court made such an observation. In August last year, while hearing a similar matter, the court observed, “Love is not a crime and it can never become a crime.”
The top court had said that genuine romantic relationships between young people who are close to adulthood should be handled with sensitivity.
In January this year, the court also said that POCSO provisions are sometimes used during personal disputes or family conflicts.
Several high courts have made similar observations. While granting bail in a case in January, the Delhi High Court said, “The purpose of POCSO was to protect children below the age of 18 years from sexual abuse. It was never intended to criminalise consensual romantic relationships between young individuals.”
The debate around misuse comes along with a large number of genuine child sexual abuse cases reported every year.
According to NCRB data, 69,191 cases were registered under POCSO in 2024, involving 70,132 survivors/victims. It means that on an average, around 195 children were reported as survivors/victims of sexual offences every day.
Around 64% of these cases or 44,126 cases were registered under Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act that deal with penetrative sexual assault.
The data also shows that in about 97% of cases, the accused was someone known to the victim.
However, when it comes to convictions, the numbers tell a different story. The NCRB data shows that the conviction rate under POCSO is around 32%. This means that out of every 100 cases where trials are completed, only around 32 result in conviction.
In 2024, trials were completed in 39,249 POCSO cases. Of these, 12,672 cases resulted in conviction, while 25,476 cases ended in acquittal. Around 1,101 cases were closed before the trial could begin.
The government has told Parliament that conviction in any criminal case depends on the quality of investigation and evidence presented before the court.
In POCSO cases, experts have referred to several factors behind acquittals. These include teenagers being in relationships, witnesses not supporting earlier statements and weak evidence collected during investigations.
A 2022 study by Enfold Proactive Health Trust analysed 7,560 POCSO cases from Assam, Maharashtra and West Bengal. The study found that a large number of cases involved relationships between teenagers, where families filed complaints after disapproving of the relationship.
In many such cases, the girl does not support the allegations in court, making it difficult for prosecutors to prove the charges.
The study found that parents or relatives filed FIRs in around 80% of cases, while only 18.3% of complaints were filed directly by the girl.
Among 314 cases where girls themselves registered complaints, 155 cases involved situations where the boy refused to marry, while 154 cases involved allegations of forced relationships or kidnapping.
Another study by the Centre for Child and Law at the National Law School of India University examined 2,788 cases across five states and found that one in every five cases involved a romantic relationship.
The studies show that a section of POCSO cases involves relationships that later turn into legal disputes after families object or relationships break down. When the survivor does not support the allegations during the trial, courts have limited evidence to convict the accused.
The challenge before the legal system is to ensure that POCSO continues to provide strong protection to children facing abuse while also dealing carefully with cases where the law is invoked in teenage relationship disputes.
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