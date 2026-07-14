/PoK crisis: India calls on global community to ‘hold Pakistan accountable’ for ‘Systemic exploitation’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday called on the global community to hold Pakistan accountable for its ‘decades-long systemic exploitation,’ as protests continue in Pakistan’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir region amid intensified violent flare-up by Pakistani security forces.
The remarks came during the weekly press briefing in New Delhi, addressing the recent flare-up and protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative operation in areas under its illegal and forcible occupation.”
Urging the global community to hold Islamabad accountable for its atrocities in the region, MEA Spokesperson added, “Rather than addressing the legitimate grievances of the local population, the Pakistani state has responded with excessive police brutality... We expect and hope that the international community will hold Pakistan fully accountable for these egregious abuses and misdeeds."
The statement by the Ministry of External Affairs comes against the backdrop of ongoing protests by civilians in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in what began as demands for basic rights has transformed into a powerful challenge against Islamabad's long-standing control, with local leaders delivering scathing accusations that strike at the heart of Pakistani authorities' narrative on the occupied territory.
The anti-government protest entered its 35th consecutive day, with protestors raising slogans against the Pakistani authorities. Protest leader Javed Iqbal declared that Pakistan’s long-standing narrative on Kashmir had lost all credibility, “For 78 years, they sold us the ‘Srinagar liberation’ churan. That fake churan is now expired; Kashmiris are no longer buying it,” he said. “When we ask for flour, we get bullets; when we ask for electricity, we get bullets; when we ask for water, we get bullets,” said Iqbal adressing a public gathering in Rawalkot on Sunday.
#WATCH | Delhi: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "The ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long systemic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative operation in areas under its illegal and… pic.twitter.com/eXOSndyPf0— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2026
The crowd echoed a strong rejection of Pakistani control, chanting that every child would fight to the death, but PoK would not be turned into a province of Pakistan. Videos circulating on social media showed hundreds of locals, particularly women, marching against state repression, soaring taxes, high power tariffs, and arbitrary arrests.
Separately, members of the Kashmiri diaspora staged a protest in Washington, condemning human rights abuses in PoK and calling for international intervention to halt what they described as a brutal crackdown by Pakistani authorities.
Protesters carried banners reading “Stop state repression in Kashmir” and raised slogans against the ongoing atrocities.
The demonstrations come as unrest continues across PoK, where dozens of civilians have reportedly been killed or injured by Pakistani forces. The region remains under a strict blockade, curfew, and complete communications blackout.
Last week, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) announced plans for a long march to Muzaffarabad on 15 July, urging widespread participation across the territory.
Citing fresh reports, the JAAC said two more young men were killed in firing by Pakistani forces as tensions escalate.“Every ruler sitting in the Muzaffarabad Assembly is responsible for this massacre,” the group said. “People will remember that the killers of our young men are the Pakistani forces and the rulers of Muzaffarabad.”
The JAAC added, “On one side, we are lifting the bodies of our young brothers, while the remains of those killed a month ago are still being held. On the other hand, the rulers are ignoring the massacre and turning it into an election celebration. We will take revenge for the blood of the deceased from these killers.”
(with inputs form agencies)
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