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PoK crisis: India calls on global community to ‘hold Pakistan accountable’ for ‘Systemic exploitation’

What began as demands for basic rights has transformed into a powerful challenge against Islamabad's long-standing illegal control in the region.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 06:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
PoK crisis: India calls on global community to ‘hold Pakistan accountable’ for ‘Systemic exploitation’
Image Credit: India&#039;s MEA called for International community to hold Pakistan accountable for its &#039;systematic exploitation&#039; in PoK (Image: ANI Photos)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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