/PoK crisis: India calls on global community to ‘hold Pakistan accountable’ for ‘Systemic exploitation’

The anti-government protest entered its 35th consecutive day, with protestors raising slogans against the Pakistani authorities. Protest leader Javed Iqbal declared that Pakistan’s long-standing narrative on Kashmir had lost all credibility, “For 78 years, they sold us the ‘Srinagar liberation’ churan. That fake churan is now expired; Kashmiris are no longer buying it,” he said. “When we ask for flour, we get bullets; when we ask for electricity, we get bullets; when we ask for water, we get bullets,” said Iqbal adressing a public gathering in Rawalkot on Sunday.