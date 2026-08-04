/‘PoK elections a farce, Pakistan must end cross-border terrorism’: MEA

India also termed the so-called local election in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir a complete farce. The Ministry of External Affairs of India also urged Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism and dismantle the terror infrastructure on its soil.
Speaking about the second phase of assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality.”
He further added, “Since June this year, at least 90 civilians have lost their lives in the continuing crackdown. The Pakistani Establishment has answered public discontent with bullets, blackouts, intimidation and repression, and now seeks to manufacture legitimacy through a hollow electoral exercise. It must be held accountable, and the world should see through the flimsy veneer of Pakistan’s hypocritical lecturing on human rights.”
Reacting to the viral video of a LeT terrorist, India said it continues to urge nations to take action against cross-border terrorism. “We continue to call upon countries to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and those promoting cross-border terrorism. We call upon Pakistan to take strong action against cross-border terrorism and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure that they have on their soil,” said Jaiswal.
India on Tuesday said that it’s in talks with authorities in Myanmar to settle the remaining border issues. Addressing the media, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that certain areas on the border between the two nations are still to be settled. The MEA also said that its invitation to the Bangladesh PM for the BRICS summit is as per standard protocol.
“We have certain areas on the border between India and Myanmar which are still to be settled. Discussions on those particular sectors are going on between the two sides,” said Jaiswal.
Jaiswal said that a formal invitation for a bilateral visit to India was extended to the Bangladesh PM upon his assumption of office in Feb 2026. “As far as the BRICS Summit is concerned, India has separately extended an invitation to the Bangladesh PM in his capacity as the current Chair of BIMSTEC to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The invitation has been extended as per the standard practice being followed in BRICS for the outreach sessions. Other heads of regional groups have also been invited in a similar manner,” said Jaiswal.
Talking about exiled Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s interaction with the media, India said that the interaction is being organized by a private media entity and the government has no role in it. “The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum,” he said.
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