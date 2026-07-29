/PoK killings: Why is India silent? Farooq Abdullah questions Centre’s stand

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday urged the international community and the Centre to pay attention to the killings and hardships faced by people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He stressed that if New Delhi considers the region an integral part of India, it must raise its voice against the atrocities there.
Speaking to reporters after an event in Srinagar, Abdullah said he has repeatedly appealed to United Nations human rights bodies, the Prime Minister, and the External Affairs Minister to intervene and improve the situation in PoK.
“I have requested the UN Human Rights Commission to go there, see the problems of the people, and try to resolve them. I have also appealed to the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister,” he said.
Questioning the Centre’s approach, Abdullah pointed out that the government frequently describes PoK as an inseparable part of India but remains silent on reports of killings and alleged human rights violations.
“If this is your part, why don’t you speak about what is happening there? Why don’t you say that the killings must stop? I have not heard any statement from their side,” he remarked.
Referring to the ongoing student-led protests, Abdullah warned that the agitation would continue if the authorities failed to fulfil the demands of the demonstrators. “If the promises made to them are not kept and instead FIRs are registered, they are arrested and harassed, this campaign will continue. The students have woken up and, God willing, they will take it forward,” he said.
Abdullah also criticised the alleged action taken after the recent Anantnag incident. He claimed that thousands of people were arrested and houses demolished and urged the government to avoid steps that could further alienate the people.
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