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PoK killings: Why is India silent? Farooq Abdullah questions Centre’s stand

Farooq Abdullah said he has repeatedly appealed to United Nations human rights bodies, the Prime Minister, and the External Affairs Minister to intervene and improve the situation in PoK.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 03:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
PoK killings: Why is India silent? Farooq Abdullah questions Centre’s stand
Image Credit: X/NC

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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