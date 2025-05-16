'Operation Sindoor is not over yet' - This is the line of the Government of India and its armed forces. They are calling the truce a strategic halt, while Pakistan is celebrating the ceasefire as their own victory. Now, the Pakistani minister has claimed that the ceasefire is valid up to May 18. After just four days of calibrated military action, it is objectively conclusive: India achieved a massive victory. Operation Sindoor met and exceeded its strategic aims—destroying terrorist infrastructure, demonstrating military superiority, restoring deterrence, and unveiling a new national security doctrine.

As India has not declared Operation Sindoor completely over yet, and people as well as political parties in India are urging the government to go for Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, is there any surprise to come? "What exists now is a sensitive halt in operations—some may call it a ceasefire, but military leaders have deliberately avoided that word. From a warfighting perspective, this is not merely a pause; it is a strategic hold following a rare and unambiguous military victory," said John Spencer, Executive Director of the Urban Warfare Institute.

Now, take a look at Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement. "I would like to make one more thing clear. 'Operation Sindoor' is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture," said Singh while addressing the Air Warriors at the Air Force Station in Bhuj.

It's a well-known fact that the Pakistani Army and Navy are no match for India. The only competition was between the air forces of both nations. But after Operation Sindoor, India has shown that it has an upper hand against the Pakistan Air Force, and the Indian Armed Forces can hit wherever they want. India showed that it can cripple Pakistani Air Force while carrying out precision hitting at will.

Defence Minister Singh further said that it is not a small matter that our Air Force has access to every corner of Pakistan. "Today, India's fighter planes are capable of striking every corner of Pakistan without crossing the border. The whole world has seen how you destroyed nine terrorist hideouts on Pakistani soil; in the subsequent action, many of their airbases were destroyed," said Singh.

The Defence Minister further added both - India's war policy and technology have changed. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India won't tolerate any nuclear blackmail.

The Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has long been an agenda of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Its leaders, like Yogi Adityanath, have repeatedly raised the issue. Now, more subtle hints are pouring from the Central government. Is it time to expect some big actions? The world remains glued to the unfolding events.