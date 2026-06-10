PoK vs J&K: How Islamabad turned PoK residents into second-class citizens deprived of basic facilities

The massive protest against Pakistan and its army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a result of years of suppression and systemic neglect. The residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have been forced to live a life like a secondc-class citizen while their resources are directed towards the betterment of Pakistan. The region has witnessed multiple protests, and there has been a growing call for reforms. Some groups in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir have urged India to reclaim the region. The PoK residents are fully dependent on Pakistan for many basic facilities.

Also Read: Why did violence break out in PoK, and what appeal did India make to the international community?

A comparative analysis of the infrastructure, economy, and social indicators between Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and India’s Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) reveals a stark developmental divergence based on official government statistics and public datasets. This shows that while the residents of Jammu and Kashmir are thriving, those in PoK are facing suppression.

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1. Healthcare Infrastructure

Healthcare is one of the clearest indicators of development disparity between the two regions. India's J&K has undergone a massive decentralisation of tertiary healthcare, whereas PoK remains heavily reliant on basic facilities.

2. Connectivity: Railways and Airports

The terrain in both regions is mountainous, but the scale of engineering and capital investment deployed differs vastly.

Railways

* India's J&K: The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project stands as an engineering marvel, featuring the Chenab Bridge (the world's highest railway bridge). It provides direct, all-weather broad-gauge rail connectivity linking the Kashmir Valley directly to the rest of India's vast rail network.

* PoK: Zero railway infrastructure. There is no functional rail network connecting Muzaffarabad or Gilgit to Pakistan's main railway lines. Plans to link Islamabad to Muzaffarabad have remained purely on paper for decades.

Airports

* India's J&K: Features two major operational commercial airports: Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport (Srinagar) and Jammu Airport, handling millions of tourists and passengers annually with daily flights to major Indian metros.

* PoK: Features small domestic airstrips in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot, but they lack regular commercial airline operations. Most residents must travel by road to Islamabad International Airport.

3. Power Generation vs. Local Benefit

The social unrest you mentioned regarding electricity bills highlights a fundamental structural issue in PoK:

* The PoK Hydro-Paradox: PoK houses massive hydel projects like the Mangla Dam and the Neelum-Jhelum Hydroelectric Project. However, the electricity generated is routed straight into Pakistan’s national grid. The local population is then forced to buy back electricity at heavily taxed national tariff rates, which triggered the massive protests led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

* J&K: Jammu and Kashmir is a primary beneficiary of its hydel potential (under NHPC and JKSPDC). Furthermore, under the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana (Saubhagya), J&K achieved 100% household electrification, ensuring rural reach alongside highly subsidised power slabs for low-income households.

4. Political Representation and Rights

The core political issues driving protests in PoK contrast sharply with the current governance model in J&K.

* Legislative Control: The PoK Legislative Assembly is heavily checked by the Kashmir Council in Islamabad, chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Real executive power over finances, tourism, and natural resources lies with Islamabad, not local representatives. The 12 reserved seats for refugees living in Pakistan are widely criticised by locals as a tool used by mainstream Pakistani political parties to manipulate local majorities and install puppet governments.

Also Read: Pakistani military helicopter shot down? Chopper crashes in PoK under suspicious circumstances

* J&K: Following the abrogation of Article 370, J&K was brought fully under the Indian Constitution. Financial allocations are driven directly by federal budgets. Power has been decentralised to the grassroots level through the full operationalisation of the three-tier Panchayati Raj System (District Development Councils, Block Development Councils, and Gram Panchayats), ensuring local representation and direct funding for community infrastructure.