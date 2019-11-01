Pokhran: Soldier dies after battle tank barrel explodes during firing practice

New Delhi: An Indian Army soldier was killed on Thursday during routine field firing training practice at the Mahajan firing ranges in Rajasthan's Pokhran after the barrel of a T-90 tank exploded.

"A soldier was killed when the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during routine field firing training in the Mahajan ranges today," news agency IANS quoted Army sources as saying.

Live TV

The Army has set up a court of inquiry to probe the matter.

The Army will inform the family members about the accident.

The Mahajan Field Firing Range is the Army's oldest and biggest practice area in the desert at Pokhran, close to the Pakistan border.

(With IANS inputs)