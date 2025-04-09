In a stunning development in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), something unprecedented has happened—something no one had imagined. This is also being seen as the PoK's first step towards deserting Pakistan for India. The people of PoK have made a declaration that has shaken figures from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to terrorist leaders like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar.

For the past four years, simmering anger among the people of PoK has been steadily rising—over issues like discrimination in government schemes and unlawful arrests. Although the reasons varied, the conflict remained the same: the people of PoK versus the Pakistani military. Now, that confrontation has moved one step further.

The Awami Action Committee, which has been steadily gaining influence in PoK's political landscape, held a crucial meeting where it was clearly stated: PoK will no longer support terrorism.

"This region has been turned into a proxy war zone. Jihadi ideology is being spread here. Our youth are being misled and sent across the border to Jammu and Kashmir. Two to three of our young men have already been martyred. Recently, another was killed in Barmang while crossing over," a committee spokesperson said.

Along with this declaration, the committee announced a series of strong measures against terrorism:

A complete ban on funeral processions for terrorists.

Bodies of slain militants will not be allowed to be buried in PoK.

No terrorist organizations will be allowed to hold events in the region.

These tough decisions stem from a bitter truth: PoK’s youth are being used as pawns by Pakistan’s ISI and terror outfits. "We respect the spirit of our youth. We know their intentions are pure. But those exploiting them are not. They are acting on the instructions of certain forces. Through today’s gathering, we want to make it clear—this mindset that brainwashes our youth and turns them into tools of proxy war will no longer be tolerated," the spokesperson added.

Some may question whether the Awami Action Committee can stand up to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The answer lies in their recent history.

This is the same organization that forced Pakistani troops to retreat from Muzaffarabad. It is the same committee that made the Islamabad government bow on issues like wheat and electricity. That is why the committee’s latest announcement has alarmed terror outfits. And today, it’s not just PoK’s political voices but ordinary Pakistanis too who are saying: PoK is just a pawn for Pakistan.

For the past 78 years, the wounds of PoK have continued to fester. But now, a voice is rising from the region: terrorism will no longer be accepted at any cost.