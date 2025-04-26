Police And Army Bust Hideout In Machil, Kupwara; Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition RecoveredPolice And Army Bust Hideout In Machil, Kupwara; Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Recovered

Jammu and Kashmir Police said they had busted a hideout in the Machil area along the Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district and claimed that a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site.

In a statement, the police said that acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched today by the Special Operations Group (SOG) Camp Machil and the Indian Army’s 12 SIKHLI unit in the forested area of Sedori Nala, Mushtaqabad Machil (Samsha Behak forest region), falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Kupwara and Police Post Machil.

The spokesperson further stated that during the operation, a terrorist hideout was successfully located and busted. A significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, including, 5 AK-47 rifles, 8 AK-47 magazines, 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 660 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 1 pistol round and 50 rounds of M4 ammunition.

The recovery is considered a major success, especially in light of intelligence indicating that terrorists were preparing to carry out activities aimed at disturbing peace and order in the region. The timely action by security forces dealt a major blow to these nefarious plans and averted potential threats to civilian lives and public safety, the spokesperson said.

This operation once again underscores the firm resolve and close coordination of security forces in maintaining peace and thwarting the malicious intentions of anti-national elements, the statement added.