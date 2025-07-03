Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, who was the former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Thursday rejected the Mumbai Police Special Investigation Team's report to the Bombay High Court in connection with his daughter's death case, saying that the police are wrong on this issue. He added that he has evidence, and when the time comes, he will present the evidence.

He also expressed full faith in the judiciary and said that he will get justice.

"The statement is wrong, and we have filed a case against it in court. I saw Disha Salian's body and performed her last rites. Nothing showed on her body that could prove that she had fallen from a building...I believe the police are wrong on this issue...I have evidence, and when the time comes, I will present the evidence one by one. I have complete faith in the judiciary that I will get justice," the father said.

Reportedly, the Mumbai Police has ruled out 'foul play' in Disha Salian's death case in its SIT report submitted to the Bombay High Court.

Advocate Nilesh C Ojha, the lawyer of Satish Salian, informed today that the SIT report was not submitted recently, but instead in June last month. He said that they also filed a case earlier against making a claim that this very report was "false and wrong".

"The final hearing date finalised by the court is July 16... Satish Salian submitted the complaint on March 25, 2025, and the affidavit states that the closure report was prepared by the SIT based on the statement taken last year...The Supreme Court had slammed the Maharashtra police in such a case, saying that the post-mortem conducted by them holds no value...We have filed an appeal for action against PI Shailendra Nagarkar and the government lawyer, which will also be heard on July 16... We have given many considerable evidence in the court, we will also show some videos in the court... This evidence is enough for a death sentence... This proof will be against Aaditya Thackeray and other artists," he added.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police told the Bombay High Court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) findings in the Disha Salian death case were consistent with the conclusions drawn by the original investigating officer.

The statement suggested that there were no major contradictions between the SIT's findings and the previous probe, which had ruled out foul play in the 2020 death of the 28-year-old celebrity manager.

In an official statement, Mumbai Police said, "So far, the findings of SIT pertaining to the circumstances that caused deceased Disha Salian's death are coherent with the findings of the earlier investigation officer of the said case."

However, officials added that the SIT is still continuing with further investigation to explore all angles.

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, after she allegedly jumped off the 14th floor of a building in the Jankalyan area of Mumbai's Malad area.

(With ANI Inputs)