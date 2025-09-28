Police Arrest Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati From Agra, Accused Of Molesting 17 Women At Delhi Ashram
The Delhi Police from Agra apprehended Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati.
The Delhi Police apprehended Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, aka Parth Sarthy, late at night, from Agra. He is accused of allegedly molesting female students pursuing PGDM courses under the EWS scholarship and forgery.
