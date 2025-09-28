Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2965495https://zeenews.india.com/india/police-arrest-swami-chaitanyananda-saraswati-from-agra-accused-of-molesting-17-women-at-delhi-ashram-2965495.html
NewsIndia
SWAMI CHAITANYANANDA SARASWATI

Police Arrest Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati From Agra, Accused Of Molesting 17 Women At Delhi Ashram

The Delhi Police from Agra apprehended Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Sep 28, 2025, 07:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Police Arrest Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati From Agra, Accused Of Molesting 17 Women At Delhi AshramPhoto Credit: @ANI/X

The Delhi Police apprehended Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, aka Parth Sarthy, late at night, from Agra. He is accused of allegedly molesting female students pursuing PGDM courses under the EWS scholarship and forgery.

(with agencies inputs) 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh