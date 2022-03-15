Police arrests Jaish terrorist in Pulwama; Arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Police in Pulwama claimed to have arrested an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit JeM. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol have been recovered from his possession.

During surprise checking by Police along with CRPF, the movement of a suspicious person was noticed, who was apprehended tactfully by the alert check-post party. Police identified the suspect as Abrar Bashir resident of Takia Pulwama.

As per police records, the accused is a categorized terrorist as he had recently joined the terror folds of proscribed terror outfit JeM.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress. The police is expected to get more leads from him, and more arrests are expected.

It is pertinent to mention that had police arrested 4 active terrorist associates in Pulwama on Sunday, and before that, on March 12 two terrorists of banned outfit JeM were killed in an operation at Chewa Kallan and one active terrorist was apprehend alive.

Live TV