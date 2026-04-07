Police at Congress leader Pawan Khera's Delhi residence after CM Himanta Sarma's wife files FIR

Assam Police conducted searches at Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence in Delhi on Tuesday amid the controversy over the party's claim that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife holds three passports.

The searches came after Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, lodged an FIR over the issue on Monday.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Monday, the Assam CM vowed to take 'stringent action' against Congress leader Khera.

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"I will take strictest action against Congress leader Pawan Khera, just wait for some days. We will win at least 100 seats in the elections." Sarma said.

CM Sarma also countered the allegations levelled by Congress, claiming that property documents used to link his family to apartments in Dubai were stolen from the document-sharing platform Scribd.

He said that the Congress is "finished" in the state, while reiterating his allegations of Pakistani links in the ongoing passport row involving Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

"Congress is finished in Assam. Just look at the 'Satta Bazar' rate yesterday. After making this allegation, the seats for NDA went up to 99. In the morning, it was 94 for NDA. By night, it became 99. Just an indication, today there will be more people in my meeting. Congress had trapped VP Singh's son in the same way," Sarma said.

Assam CM's wife files FIR

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma on Monday said she has filed an FIR over the allegations levelled by Congress.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said that allegations cannot be taken in "a lenient manner" and "let justice prevail".

The allegations were levelled by Congress Media Department Chairperson Pawan Khera at a press conference on Sunday.

Assam election 2026

Assam is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on April 9, with campaigning ending today evening and vote counting set for May 4.

(with ANI inputs)

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