Police Attach Rs 3.2 Crore Worth Of Property Belonging To Three Terrorists

In a major action against anti-national elements, Ganderbal Police has attached immovable properties worth 3.2 Crore belonging to three terrorists operating from PoK involved in the Unlawful activities

The Fir has been registered agisint three terrorists at Police Station Kheerbawani.

The individuals whose properties have been attached are Farooq Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Ahad Rather and resident of Kurag Ganderbal, Noor Mohammad Parray, son of Abdul Ahad Parray and resident of Hatbura Ganderbal and Mohammad Maqbool Sofi son of Gh Mohammad Sofi and resident of Khurhama Ganderbal.

A total of 9 Kanals and 1.5 Marlas of land have been attached following due legal procedures, in compliance with orders issued by the Hon’ble Court of Additional Sessions Judge (Special Judge designated under NIA Act).

This action is part of the ongoing efforts of Ganderbal Police to curb activities inimical to the sovereignty and integrity of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It reflects the zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and those aiding or abetting such elements.

Ganderbal Police remains steadfast in its mission to ensure peace, public safety, and security across the district.