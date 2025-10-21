Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the martyrs on Police Commemoration Day at the National Police Memorial on Tuesday and hailed the personnel for protecting society's integrity.

On this day in 1959, ten valiant policemen laid down their lives in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since then, it has been observed as Police Commemoration Day every year.

Addressing the police personnel on the occasion, Singh said, "This is the day to remember the supreme sacrifices made by our police and paramilitary forces. I pay my tributes to those who have fallen in the line of duty to protect the citizens of this nation."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stressing that society and the police are co-dependent, he said, "Any society can only move towards peace and progress when it has a strong sense of security, justice, and trust. All our police personnel are responsible for all three."

"In contrast, it is equally true that the police can work effectively only when society cooperates with them and respects the law. When the relationship between society and the police is based on mutual understanding, both prosper. This is why it is essential to have a balanced collaboration between society and the police," he added.

Singh said that there are two components of every country's security — external security and internal security. He noted that while the Armed Forces and Coast Guard safeguard external security, it is the police personnel who maintain internal security by coordinating with intelligence agencies.

"If the Armed Forces protect the country, the police protect society. The Armed Forces protect geographical integrity, while the police protect society's integrity," he further said.

"Be it the Army or the police, both are pillars of the country's security. That is why I believe that no matter who the enemy is — from across the borders or inside the country — whoever is protecting India represents one soul. The platforms of the Armed Forces and the police are different, but their mission is the same — protecting the nation," he added.

The Defence Minister said that the balance between external and internal security has now become more important as India looks towards the 'Amrit Kaal' and 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

"Today, crime has become a multi-dimensional phenomenon; it not only attacks life or property but also our privacy, identity, and trust," he said.

"The police have to fight not only crime but also perception. On one hand, stopping crime is a legal duty, and on the other, it is also a moral duty to maintain trust in society. It is commendable that our police, along with fulfilling their official duties, are also performing their moral duties very well," the Defence Minister said.

"Today, if people are able to sleep peacefully at night, it is because they know that the Armed Forces are protecting us at the borders and the police are on the roads and in our colonies. The citizens of the country have confidence that if something goes wrong, the police will stand with them," he added.