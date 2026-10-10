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Police confine INDIA bloc leaders inside Congress headquarters in Srinagar during protest against CEC

Heavy deployment of police and CRPF personnel, along with barricades, prevented the demonstrators from marching towards Lal Chowk or the main roads. Protesters were effectively confined to the party premises.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Police confine INDIA bloc leaders inside Congress headquarters in Srinagar during protest against CEC

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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