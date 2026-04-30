FIR filed against PDP leader Iltija Mufti, others for sharing alleged separatist content

Cyber Police Kashmir has registered a general FIR in connection with alleged separatist-related content circulated on social media. The FIR is general in nature and names individuals who allegedly circulated the content, including PDP leader Iltija Mufti and others. A police official stated that Srinagar Police has registered an FIR against the dissemination of secessionist propaganda.

Police sources said that the case was initiated after a video posted on X by PDP leader Iltija Mufti, featuring slain separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, came to the attention of authorities.

Social media post in question: May not concur with Geelani Sahab’s ideology but this old video of him stressing on the importance of Urdu very well makes sense in addition to other reasons. Worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/bXTA1oDnsz — Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) April 29, 2026

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Officials stated that unidentified persons have also been included in the FIR for allegedly sharing and amplifying the content online. Cyber Police Kashmir has taken up further investigation to determine the intent and extent of the video's circulation.

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Police statement on the case

A police official said, “Acting upon credible inputs regarding the circulation and dissemination of content (videos) across digital and social media platforms promoting separatist ideology and propagating false information, with an intent to incite unlawful activities prejudicial to the peace, sovereignty, and integrity of India, Srinagar Police has registered a case against certain individuals in this matter.”

The police stated that disseminating content related to separatism through digital platforms constitutes a calculated attempt to promote separatist and divisive ideologies. They further added that such activities pose a risk of spreading unrest among the public, disrupting public order, and undermining national unity.

“Preliminary enquiry indicates that the circulation of such content is a deliberate attempt to propagate separatist and secessionist narratives through digital platforms. Such activities have the potential to incite public disaffection, disturb public order, and undermine national integration,” the official added.

Prima facie, the information discloses the commission of cognizable offences punishable under Sections 152, 196(1), and 353(1)(b), (c), and (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Accordingly, FIR No. 11/2026 under the aforementioned sections has been registered at Cyber Police Station Srinagar, and an investigation has been initiated, the official added.

Advisory to the Public

The official further stated that people are advised to refrain from creating, sharing, or circulating such unlawful content on social media and digital platforms. Any individual found involved in such activities will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

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